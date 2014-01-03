LG’s Curvy Self-Healing Smartphone May Hit AT&T and T-Mobile

You don’t have to leave the country to get your hands on LG’s curvy G Flex smartphone. Although the phone is only available in Korea at the moment, a new leak suggests it will hit T-Mobile and AT&T in the coming months.

Twitter account @evleaks, which has proven its credibility multiple times, posted images of the curved display device with AT&T and T-Mobile branding. The timestamp on the AT&T variant suggests it will launch on March 17, while T-Mobile is expected to become available a bit earlier, on Feb. 12. The leak comes about one month after a Sprint version of the G Flex passed through the FCC.

MORE: Top 10 Most Stylish Smartphones

The LG G Flex joins Samsung’s Galaxy Round in being among the first consumer-ready smartphones to feature curved display technology. That’s not to be confused with flexible displays, however -- both LG and Samsung’s devices sport slightly rounded displays that give both phones a slight curvature. The benefits of this technology aren’t immediately clear, but curved display smartphones are said to be less susceptible to damage and more ergonomic for the user.

During our review of the G Flex, we not only praised the device for its self-healing capabilities and comfortable design, but its impressive performance as well. The G Flex is powered by 2.3-GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor just like LG’s flagship G2 smartphone. We wouldn’t be surprised to see LG make some announcements regarding the G Flex’s U.S. availability at CES next week, but we’ll have to wait until then to be sure.

via @evleaks