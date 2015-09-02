Lenovo's Yoga 3 Pro Tablet Has an Embedded, Rotating Pico Projector

Contrary to popular belief, tablets aren't dead, especially if Lenovo has anything to say about it. The company's latest entry into world of slates, the Yoga Tab 3 Pro 10-inch, delivers Android 5.1 (Lollipop), a quad HD display and a rotating Pico Projector right into your eager hands. Available starting in November, the Wi-Fi version is priced at $499 while its LTE-laden sibling will sell for $599.

MORE: Streaming Netflix? Here's the Best Stuff to Watch

The Yoga series of tablets have always sported a premium look, but Lenovo is going for an even more luxe aesthetic, outfitting the rear panel with Puma Black faux leather. The supple material is soft to the touch, splash-resistant and creates a sturdy grip when holding the device. But why hold the tablet when it has its own kickstand? Similar to Yoga tablets before it, the Tab 3 Pro has the adjustable foot to help position the slate in the perfect viewing angle. However this time around, Lenovo has added a button to release the foot instead of the sometimes awkward twist-out method.

Located near the center of the foot is a Pico Projector that could come in handy for screening movies or business presentations. Lenovo says that the projector can project images that are up to 70-inches wide and has a brightness of 50 nits; images looked pretty bright even in a well-lit room where we saw a demo. To ensure maximum sharpness, the tablet has built-in digital focus.

MORE: How to Stream Video to Your TV From a Phone or Computer

The projector rotates 180 degrees so viewers can achieve the optimal angle every time. The tablet is preloaded with an optimized Netflix app that will load personalized recommendations. To further enhance that night at the movies feeling,the Yoga Tab 3 Pro features four front-facing JBL speakers that work in tandem with Dolby Atmos 3D Surround Sound technology for an immersive, three-dimensional soundscape.

However if you're not in the mood to watch your content on the wall, you have the 10-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS display that produces sharp details with vivid color. The panel also features AnyPen technology, which lets you write with any object that has a metal or graphite tip such as a pen, number 2 pencil or even a stylus if you have one handy. Another useful utility is Smart Window 2.0, which lets the tablet run an app in the background with two windows in the forefront.

Other notable specs include a quad-core Intel Atom x5-Z8500 processor with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of eMMC storage, 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5MP front camera. Slot and port-wise, you get a micro USB port and microSD slot expandable up to 128GB. If you get the LTE version, there's also a microSIM card slot.

Lenovo is also rolling out 10 and 8-inch Yoga Tab 3 tablets, which offer 1280 x 800 displays, front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. However instead of a projector, both tablets sport a 180-degree rotating camera that's perfect for selfies at just about any angle. The Yoga Tab 3 8-inch will be available for purchase starting in October for $169 while the the 10-inch model will go on sale for $199 in November.