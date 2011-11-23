Leaked Images Reveal Apple's Black Friday Deals

Yesterday, we reported on Apple's one-day Black Friday sale event, which will offer online shoppers discounts on iPads, iPods, and Mac products. There were no details to speak of, but now we have some specifics thanks to a tipster over at 9to5Mac.

According to leaked brochure images, Apple's Black Friday deals don't deviate much from last year's, though customers will get bigger discounts for higher-capacity versions of the iPad and iPod. Macs will be $101 off, the iPad will be $41 to $61 off depending on the storage size, and the iPod nano will be $11 off for both the 8GB and 16GB versions. Finally, the iPod touch will be discounted $21 to $41, depending on which capacity you choose.

In addition to deals on gadgets, Apple is slashing the price on some accessories this Friday. iPad 2 owners can get $11 off the Smart Cover, and peripherals such as the Apple Wireless Keyboard and the Apple Wireless Magic Trackpad will also go for $11 than their usual prices. Look for discounts on third-party accessories from Jawbone and Western Digital as well.

via 9to5mac