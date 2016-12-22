Here's the Best MagSafe Replacement for Your Mac Yet

When Apple switched exclusively to USB Type-C for its new MacBook Pro, it did away with its MagSafe connector for charging. Third parties like Griffin have made alternatives, but thus far they've only been used for power and don't take advantage of USB-C's data or video capabilities.

The MagNeo, which recently launched as a Kickstarter project, promises to charge at 100W, output 5K video and transfer data in a device that's slightly smaller than Griffin's option. Because it works with USB Type-C, it also works with non-Apple laptops, tablets and smartphones that use that port.

Branch, the company making the MagNeo, says it will retail for $35, but early adopters can snag one for $29 on Kickstarter.

As of this writing, the MagNeo has amassed roughly $25,000 out of its $35,000 goal with 36 days left on its campaign.

