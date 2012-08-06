iOS 6 Won't Include YouTube App, Apple Says

To many, the best part about using Apple products is its wide array of apps. But Apple just announced that one key app won't be present on iOS 6: YouTube.

The video app is owned by Google (Apple also nixed Google Maps from its default apps on iOS 6) and Apple's license to use YouTube has expired. No need to panic, though: "Customers can use YouTube in the Safari browser and Google is working on a new YouTube app to be on the App Store," according to Apple's statement.

If iOS 6 launches before Google's app is available, your finger will be getting a little more exercise, as you'll have to tap Safari then type YouTube into the search bar to access your favorite videos.