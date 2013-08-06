HTC Teases Possible One Max in New 'Big Things Ahead' Ad

The rumors continue to swirl regarding a possible plus-size version of the HTC One, and now HTC is getting in on the fun with a new YouTube video that teases "Big Things Ahead." The video itself is rather vague, as it features a man waiting for a helicopter, another man stepping out of the helicopter and the two high fiving.

But if you look closely, the man waiting for the helicopter briefly looks down at a handset that looks suspiciously like a super-sized HTC One. The giveaway as to what the video is about is in the title, "Big Things Ahead." HTC is also sporting a new slogan, "Here's to Change," which, if you're paying attention, is an acronym for HTC. The company's previous slogan was "Quietly Brilliant."

The HTC One Max has been rumored to be coming out for quite some time. And like the One Mini, which saw extensive leaks before it was finally announced, we're already seeing a torrent of leaks for the Max. The Taiwanese website ePrice let fly with some images it claimed to be of the 5.9-inch phablet just yesterday. In the leaked images, the handset looks like an elongated version of the original One, with a stretched out display.

Specs leaked along with the image point to a 2.3-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM and and a massive 3,300 mAh battery to power it all. That's compared to the 1.7-GHz Snapdragon 600 chip found in the original One. If the rumors are true, the Max would be one of the first big name handsets to launch with Qualcomm's next-generation quad-core Snapdragon 800 chip.

If the HTC One Max is real, and it's looking increasingly likely that it is, the handset would have to go head-to-head with Samsung's rumored Galaxy Note III. That device is expected to be announced on Sept. 4 in Berlin as part of the IFA Berlin 2013 convention. The Note II is already one of the best selling phablets around and its follow-up may be even more popular, so HTC has its work cut out for it if the company expects to steal Samsung's thunder.

via: ePrice