HTC One and One Mini in Vivid Blue Confirmed for Q4 Release

HTC One in Vivid Blue

If the silver aluminum HTC One isn’t your style, the company’s new offering may be what you’re looking for. HTC has announced that a Vivid Blue version of its flagship One and One Mini will hit stores in Q4 2013.

The company hasn’t announced which markets will receive the new model, but it’s slated to launch in multiple countries at the end of the year. The announcement comes a week after the Vivid Blue’s casing appeared online via China’s Sina Weibo social network, although the leaked photo depicted an unfinished rendering of the final product.

HTC One Mini in Vivid Blue

The Vivid Blue HTC One looks exactly like its silver predecessor with the exception of its new color. The handset features black accents on its rear shell, such as its camera cutout, HTC logo, and thin trim that separates its front-facing speakers from the display.

Vivid Blue marks the fourth color option available for the HTC One, along with the black and silver versions available on launch and the recently announced red edition. There’s no word as to whether this Vivid Blue version will be carrier exclusive like its red sibling (only available on Sprint) but we’re expecting to hear more in the coming months.