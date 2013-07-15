HTC One Mini And Max Rumored To Launch July And September Respectively

HTC fans who have been waiting for the latest additions to the HTC One series won't have to wait very much longer. The HTC One Mini could be launched within the next two weeks while the phablet HTC One Max is set to be launched in September, according to Mobilegeeks.

The HTC One Mini, previously codenamed the HTC M4, will be a smaller, less fancy version of the Taiwanese phone-maker's flagship HTC One, reportedly sporting a 4.3 inch 720p LCD display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 Dualcore processor. On the other hand, if the rumored early September launch of the One Max is true, it will go head to head with the rumored release of the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 on Sept 4.

The One Max looks set to be the phablet version of the popular One series, featuring a 6-inch 1080p Super LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors at 2.3GHz with 2GB of RAM. Compared to the Samsung Galaxy Note 3, which is rumored to feature an oct-core Exynos processor and a 5.9-inch or 6.3-inch display, the HTC One Max may have to step up on the specs to be a worthy competitor.