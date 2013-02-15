HTC One Flagship Phone Revealed in Leaked Photo

Here's an interesting new development: According to a post on UnwiredView's Evleaks, a full picture of the rumored HTC One flagship smartphone is now available for scrutiny online. Take it with a grain of salt, as this news still does fall firmly in the category of "rumor"—but if UnwiredView's sources are dependable, we now have a pretty good idea of what the device, also dubbed "M7," looks like.

Reportedly, the HTC One has a 4.7-inch display with an impressively jam-packed pixel density of 468 pixels per inch, a 1.7GHz quad-core Snapdragon CPU and a 13-megapixel camera. UnwiredView also claims that the HTC One will be available on AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile carriers by March 22nd and will land on Verizon too, just at a later date (ostensibly to make way for the recently released HTC DROID DNA).

If you're interested in snapping up the device for yourself, the HTC One will reportedly cost $199.99 when you sign up for a two-year service agreement with the carrier of your choice.

UnwiredView via BGR