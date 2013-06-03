HTC One Officially Coming to Verizon This Summer

Let the speculation end. The HTC One is heading to Verizon Wireless' network this summer, according to a company spokesperson. HTC's gorgeous metal flagship is already available for AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile, but now it has found a home on arguably the most important of the Big Four networks.

The HTC One joins the Samsung Galaxy S4 on Verizon, giving customers two formidable Android options for their next handset. In our HTC One vs Galaxy S4 Face-off, the One offered a brighter display and better sound along with a more premium design, but it doesn't offer as many features as Samsung's device. The good news is that Verizon shoppers can now take their pick.

Recently HTC announced that it had surpassed 5 million in HTC One sales, which is good but only half of Samsung's 10 million total shipments for the Galaxy S4. The fact that the One will soon be able to tap into Verizon's more than 497 LTE markets could really help propel this handset.

Up until recently, the most advanced HTC phone on Verizon's network was the HTC Droid DNA. That device offered a 5-inch 1080p display and quad-core processor, but lacks the One's Ultrapixel camera, BoomSound speakers and BlinkFeed user interface. The One also boasts a more eye-catching design.

We look forward to testing out the One on Big Red to find out how good those LTE speeds are and how long the battery lasts on a charge.