HTC Evo V 4G for Virgin Mobile Available May 31st for $299, $35 for Unlimited Data

No-contract networks rarely boast handsets with lofty specs, but the new HTC EVO V 4G is an exception. In line with Sprint's plans to get its sub-brands on 4G using its legacy WiMAX network ahead of the carrier's 4G LTE launch, Virgin Mobile has been doused with 4G WiMAX goodness, initially with the launch of this delicious Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich handset.

As mentioned, the EVO V 4G sports some rather attractive features, including a 4.3-inch qHD touch screen display, a 5-megapixel shooter on the back with 3D HD imaging capabilities and a 1.3-megapixel front-facing camera. A microSD card is on board as well, expandable up to 32GB, while 8GB comes included in the handset. Finally, the Wi-Fi anxious should be pleased at the device's mobile hotspot capability, which can handle up to five separate devices.

The HTC EVO V 4G is slated to drop in stores May 31 for $299, with Virgin Mobile's standard $35/month starting plan still in place--which gets you 300 minutes of talk, plus unlimited text and data.

On a related but separate note, Virgin Mobile is also preparing to offer the Overdrive Pro 3G/4G mobile hotspot by Sierra Wireless for $149, and the U600 3G/4G USB Stick by Franklin Wireless for $99.99. Both 4G WiMax devices will be available on May 31st as well.

We'll soon be posting our hands-on and impressions of the EVO V 4G--which is currently floating around the show floor here at CTIA Wireless 2012--so stay tuned.