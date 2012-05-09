HTC EVO 4G LTE Arrives on Sprint May 18th for $199

It's official: The HTC EVO 4G LTE--Sprint's next flagship Android phone--will be available from the carrier May 18th for $199 on a new two-year contract. We hope you got your pre-orders in.

Unfortunately, the LTE-enabled handset is shipping ahead of Sprint's next-gen 4G network rollout, and new owners will have to endure a month or two on the network's usual pace before Sprint's LTE lights up in their local area. If you live in Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City or San Antonio--the first cities Sprint plans to hit with blazing-fast 4G speeds--you'll find yourself in luck. Otherwise, you're in for a longer wait.

The good news is that there are still plenty of other features to look forward to in the EVO 4G LTE. The device flaunts a 4.7-inch, 1280 x 720 Super LCD 2 display, which offers HD resolution on top of extra-wide viewing angles. It's incredibly light at 4.7 ounces and 0.4 inches thick, and hides a 1.5-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Processor to satiate those with a need for speed. Even better, enthusiastic shutterbugs should find the 8-megapixel camera on the back of the device a gratifying addition.

In case this formal announcement has compelled you to nab a unit, you can head over to Sprint's pre-order page for the EVO 4G LTE right here.