HTC Desire 820 Brings 64-Bit CPU to Android (Report)

HTC has always tried to push the boundaries of smartphone technology. It was the first company to ship a phone with a 1080p screen, the first company to ship a retail Android phone and now will be the first to bring 64-bit computing to Android.

Weibo.com reports that the new 64-bit chipset is the Snapdragon 615 from Qualcomm, and will feature eight Cortex A-53 cores and a next-generation Adreno 405 GPU. The Snapdragon 615 will also be the first eight-core CPU in a retail smartphone.

MORE: 12 Surprising Things Your Android Phone Can Do

The new chipset will be featured in HTC's Desire 820, which the company is teasing in the picture above. The picture comes from HTC's Weibo account and suggests the device will get a full reveal at IFA on Sept. 4. This would be a big jump from the current mid-range HTC Desire, which features a dual-core Snapdragon 400 CPU.

Hopefully, the new Desire 820 will give HTC a boost. Recent sales for the Taiwanese electronics maker have been in decline. HTC faces stiff competition from Samsung, which will reportedly unveil the Galaxy Note 4 at IFA -- if the rumors are true. The expected launch of the iPhone 6 from Apple later this fall may also be of concern. With Apple having already moved to 64-bit processing starting with the A6 CPU on the iPhone 5, its Android competitors have been playing catch-up.

We're excited to get our hands on this puppy to run some speed tests. Stay tuned to Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag for more IFA coverage starting Sept. 3.