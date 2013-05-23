HTC Desire 600 Officially Unveiled: Mid-Range Specs With Flagship Features

It looks like some of those Sense 5 features that debuted on the HTC One are making their way to new devices as well. On Thursday HTC officially revealed its Desire 600, which comes with BlinkFeed and BoomSound among other features.

The Desire 600 comes with some of the same photo-savvy features you’ll find on the One such as the ability to create video highlights from your photos and clips, although there’s no Zoe mode. In terms of hardware, the device will pack a 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 200 processor, a 4.5-inch Super LCD2 display with a resolution of 960 x 540, an 8-megapixel rear camera that can capture 720p video, and a 1.6-megapixel front-facing shooter.

Like its flagship cousin, the Desire 600 comes with speaker grills situated on its front and Beats Audio built in. It’s also dual-SIM capable, so you’ll be able to run two SIM cards simultaneously and swap them out as you please.

The mid-range Desire 600 will be making its way to Russia, the Ukraine, the Middle East and Africa in early June, but HTC hasn’t specified how much the handset will cost. HTC’s official unveil comes just after a Taiwanese certification page leaked online revealing benchmarks, specs, and a yet-to-be-announced HTC Desire 200.