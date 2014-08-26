HP Recalls 6 Million Potentially Dangerous Power Cords

If you're using an HP or Compaq laptop, stop and unplug your power cord now. Hewlett Packard is recalling its LS-15 AC power cords that were distributed with HP and Compaq-branded notebooks and accessories as the cords are a potential fire and burn hazard.

Check if your power cord is one of the affected by looking for the label "LS-15" molded onto the AC adapter end of the cord. If you own one of these cables, you should stop using it immediately and contact HP to order a free replacement.

HP's toll-free hotline (877-219-6676) is open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday. You can also go to HP's website and submit a form to request a replacement.

Some 5,577,000 units in the U.S. and 446,700 in Canada are affected. The power cords accompanied computers and accessories sold at HP.com and authorized dealers between September 2010 and June 2012. HP has already received 29 reports of these power cords overheating, melting or charring. In two of these cases, people reported suffering minor burns while 13 claims of minor property damage were made.