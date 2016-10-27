How to Watch Today's Apple Hardware Event

Apple is holding a press conference today (Oct. 27), where it is expected to unveil a new MacBook Pro, a refreshed MacBook Air and other new products. The event begins at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern, and it will be available for streaming online via web browsers and the Apple TV.

If you're tuning in from a computer, visit this link in the Safari web browser on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch running iOS 7.0 or later or a Mac running Safari 6.0.5 or later on OS X v10.8.5 or later. PC users need to be using Windows 10's Edge browser in order to stream the event, and can use the same link.

The event will also stream to 2nd, 3rd and 4th generation Apple TVs, and it requires 2nd and 3rd gen models be updated to version 6.2 or later. You'll open the Apple Event channel at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern to start the show.

Just be warned that the stream quality isn't always great, such as the 2014 event where the video signal went down and the audio switched to Chinese.

Of course, we'll be covering the event here at LaptopMag, so stay tuned for our analysis of Apple's latest devices and to see if the rumors of an OLED Magic Toolbar come true.

