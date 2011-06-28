How to Use Your iPad 2 as a Second Monitor

Now there’s another reason to buy Apple’s Smart Cover or any other case that doubles as a stand. You can use the iPad as a secondary display. That’s right, with Air Display ($9.99; itunes.apple.com) you can put your tablet next to your notebook toget some extra real estate. Granted, 1024 x 768 is not a ton of pixels, but you’ll be able to easily view one program on your iPad’s screen (such as e-mail or TweetDeck) while surfing the web, watching video, or doing other stuff on your notebook’s LCD.

Download Air Display from the iTunes App Store.

from the iTunes App Store. Open Internet Explorer or your favorite browse r on your PC and enter avatron.com/d in the address field.

r on your PC and enter avatron.com/d in the address field. Download and run the Windows installer program .

. Restart your PC .

. Launch the Air Display app (Make sure your PC and iPad are on the same Wi-Fi network) .

(Make sure your PC and iPad are on the same Wi-Fi network) . In the Windows system tray, select your iPad in the device list. You’ll now be able to use your iPad as a secondary monitor, complete with touch support. (You can use two fingers to scroll.)

