How to Transfer Documents to Your iPad 2 Using iTunes

One of the hidden features in iTunes is the ability to sync Office documents with your iPad. All you need is an app that can open the file on your tablet, such as Pages for Word. Here’s how to do it.

Open iTunes and connect your iPad to your computer.

Click on iPad or iPad 2 in the left navigation bar. Then click on the Apps tab (it's the third option).

Scroll past Sync Apps to File Sharing.

Select the app that can transfer documents between your iPad and your computer. In this case, we chose Pages.

At the bottom right of the screen click Add . Browse your file library to select the document you would like to synchronize.

. Browse your file library to select the document you would like to synchronize. Click Sync.

Disconnect your iPad , and open Pages (or other office app).

In Pages , tap the icon that has an arrow pointing down into what looks like an inbox. Select Copy From iTunes.

Select the document you just synced to load it on your iPad. The file will now be displayed whenever you open the Pages app under My Documents.

