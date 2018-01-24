How to Select, Copy, and Paste Text on the iPad

Copying, selecting, and pasting text on the iPad works differently depending on which app or area the user is in. Here are some quick tips to make the process easier.

In apps where double tapping already has a dedicated function (such as within a web page in Safari), double tapping to select a word or paragraph of text won’t work.

To select text:

Press and hold over the text you want to copy. After around 2 seconds a magnified view appears and the word it intends to select is highlighted in blue. Move the magnifier around until it highlights the word you want, then let go. Tap the Copy button that appears above the selected text.

To select longer text:

Drag the blue bars at the beginning and end of the selected word or text. A magnifying bar will appear to make it easier to find the exact beginning or end of the selection. Tap the Copy button that appears above the selected text.

To select more text at a time or to paste text: