Trending

How to Get Turn-by-Turn Directions Using iOS 6's Maps App

By

Just like Google Maps, Apple’s new Maps app allows you to get turn-by-turn directions to any location you need. To get directions:

Tap the Directions button in the top left corner of the screen.

Choose whether you want driving, walking or mass transit directions by tapping the car, pedestrian or bus icon.

Enter your starting location in the Start box and your destination in the End box.

Choose the route you want to take and press the Start button in the top right corner of the screen. Maps will automatically begin providing you with turn-by-turn directions to your destination.

• Swipe from right to left to view upcoming directions, or left to right to check previous directions.

21 Essential Apple iOS 6 Tips

Maps 

Siri 

Facebook and Twitter Integration 

 Photo Sharing 

 Safari 

Phone 

Mail 