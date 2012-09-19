How to Get Turn-by-Turn Directions Using iOS 6's Maps App

Just like Google Maps, Apple’s new Maps app allows you to get turn-by-turn directions to any location you need. To get directions:

• Tap the Directions button in the top left corner of the screen.

• Choose whether you want driving, walking or mass transit directions by tapping the car, pedestrian or bus icon.

• Enter your starting location in the Start box and your destination in the End box.

• Choose the route you want to take and press the Start button in the top right corner of the screen. Maps will automatically begin providing you with turn-by-turn directions to your destination.

• Swipe from right to left to view upcoming directions, or left to right to check previous directions.

