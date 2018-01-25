How to Set Up Messages on Your iPad

On the iPhone and iPad. Messages (formerly iMessage) lets you send texts over Wi-Fi and LTE along with photos, videos, locations, and contacts to anyone with an Apple device running iOS.

Send Messages

Select the Messages app. You may have to login with your Apple ID

Hit the Compose Message icon in the Message column for a new message.

Enter the contact(s) for the message in the To: field.

Enter text in the blank field above the keyboard. Click the Photo icon and choose from an existing photo or take a new one. The app button allows for GIFs and other apps.

Receive Messages

Messages will send textx to the Apple ID you specify, but you can add additional e-mail accounts in the Settings menu.