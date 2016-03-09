5.5-inch Windows Laptop Offers PC Gaming on the Go

If you've always wanted a gaming laptop that could fit in your pocket and run Windows, your dreams may come true for the low price of $299. China-based GamePad Digital (GPD) just announced the GPD Win, an Intel Atom-powered Windows 10 laptop with a 5.5-inch display, a full keyboard and traditional game controller buttons.

In order to get the GPD Win for $299, you'll need to pre-order it from the company's IndieGogo crowdfunding campaign, as GPD plans to sell the handheld for $499 if it hits retailers. GPD is offering 2,000 units at this low price, and as of today (Mar. 9) 689 of the notebooks have been claimed. The campaign met its $100,000 goal on March 2, and there are two months left to stack on more donations.

While the laptop looks like a gaming controller with its D-pad, dual joysticks, A, B, X, Y, L1, L2, R1 and R2 buttons, gamers should note that the laptop's Intel Atom Cherry Trail processor and integrated Intel HD graphics give it limited performance. A render on the GPD Win IndieGogo page shows the handheld running the popular online game League of Legends, and a comparison of system requirements suggests the GPD Win should have enough performance to run that game.

The GPD Win is armed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, and the manufacturer claims that the laptop's 6000 mAh battery should enable between 6 to 8 hours of online gaming. GPD gave the handheld micro USB, mini HDMI, and USB Type A ports, a headphone jack and a memory reader that supports the not-exactly-well-known TF cards. The notebook's 1280 x 720 touch-screen display is protected by 3rd generation Gorilla Glass, and it has a resolution of 267 ppi.

While the laptop's 5.5-inch display gives it dimensions similar to the iPhone 6S Plus and Galaxy S7 Edge, the GDP Win's keyboard makes it 0.86 inches thick. That's more than twice as thick as either of those phones.

If the GPD Win had an 802.11ac modem, it would have been adequate for streaming gameplay from an Xbox. However, the notebook's 802.11n radio further limits its gaming potential.