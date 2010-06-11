G Styled: Diddybeats Headphones Aren't Diddy Enough

This week I checked out the new Diddybeats by Monster / Beats by Dre at Laptop Magazine. Now, while I really, really tried to say something positive about them, I just couldn't.

Come on: Diddybeats? I would feel like a tool walking around proudly with some Diddybeats in my ear. Yes, Puff Daddy / P. Diddy / Diddy has had much success in many of his ventures, but as far as music… Let's just say Bad Boy Records is where artists go to end their career.

Had this been any other product I would have said: good stuff. But since we are in the realm of music, I have to take into account the man and his interaction with the music biz. Danity Kane: Gone. Day 26: Gone. And these are just some of the recent career deaths we can attribute to Diddy's intervention.

Okay, back to the headphones. Enough ranting. The Diddybeats come in a range of colors, including Pink (interesting…). And while they do look nice, there is nothing special that really stands out about them. They have chrome tips around the outer circle of the headphones and are also leather wrapped. Other than that, not much else stands out.

For a man like Diddy -- who by himself always stands out in a crowd -- these headphones poorly represent the effect he has. The LAPTOP hands-on says that the sound of these headphones is really good, and that is great. But in terms of style, these "Can stop, will stop," unlike Diddy.

Diddybeats G Style Rating: Fashion Flop

