From USB to HDMI with Zotac Adapter

One monitor not enough? How about two? What about three, four or even six? If you're at all like most professionals whose at-work life is on their computer, you know the endless benefits of having more than one screen to look at. Zotac International, the manufacturer of Nvidia graphics cards and motherboards, is making it easier to add displays with a new adapter that goes from USB to HDMI.

The adapter plugs into a computer's USB 2.0 or 3.0 port and connects to a digital display through the HDMI port - a conversion that's been eyed by owners of older and budget computers that don't have HDMI outlets. For Windows users, up to six Zotac adapters can be connected; for Macs users, four. While the numerous display options for professional workstations will be useful, the adapter will most likely see most of its use from folks who no longer have to buy computers or tablets with HDMI ports.

“Thanks to the lightning-fast speed of USB 3.0, movies and images are displayed smoothly with crisp details," said Carsten Berger, marketing director at Zotac. The cable supports 1920 x 1200 resolution with 6-channel digital audio for audio and video connectivity with full HD displays - good news for people gearing up for high-def movies on their home television.