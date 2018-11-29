Great Deal: Fire HD 10 Now at Lowest Price Ever

QVC is putting Amazon to shame once again.

The shopping network is offering the Amazon Fire 10-inch HD Tablet for $99.96. Even better, new customers can use coupon code "TEN4U" to drop the price further to just $89.96.

Buy on QVC

That's $60 under Amazon's current price and $10 cheaper than Amazon's Black Friday/Cyber Monday price. In fact, it's the best price we've ever seen for Amazon's 10-incher.

The Fire HD 10 offers snappy performance and a bright, vivid screen — the best among Amazon's tablets. It features a 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD display, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity, a 1.8GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

The Alexa-enabled tablet also lets you message and make video calls to family and friends, hands-free. You can also use your voice to pause videos, play music, open apps, show sports scores or display the weather.

This Fire HD 10 QVC deal includes a personalized case and a voucher for reading, productivity, and TV streaming services. The entertainment suite includes Audible 2+ Audiobook credits, 3-months of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited Family, 2-months of Amazon Kindle Unlimited, 1-year of OfficeSuite Personal, 3-months of Mailstrom.com basic, and a $10 promo for Sling TV.

This deal ends on Dec. 3, so act fast to if you want this top-rated tablet at its lowest price ever.