Epson Smart Glasses See 'Through' Your Skin

Some surgeons have been using Google Glass to assist with surgical procedures, but what if your doctor’s goggles could actually see through your skin? Epson is teaming up with Evena Medical to create eyewear that claims to do just that.

The Eyes-On Glasses System is a wearable device that lets nurses and doctors peer through the patient’s skin to accurately locate veins that would otherwise be difficult to see. According to Frank Ball, Evena Medical’s president and CEO, 40 percent of IV insertions require multiple attempts before the proper vein is located. The glasses are said to eliminate these issues by delivering real-time views of a patient’s vascular system by using a multi-spectral 3D imaging system.

The Eyes-On device will also come with storage to make it easy to verify patients and document vein status throughout a patient's stay in the hospital. The headset’s wireless capabilities would allow doctors and nurses to share images remotely if necessary.

Epson and Evena Medical haven’t elaborated on exactly how this technology works, but it’s based on Epson’s Moverio Smart Glasses platform, which are intended for consumer use. Epson’s Moverio eyewear features a binocular design that projects overlays of digital content onto the real world. It runs on Android, which means you can download apps like Facebook and Netflix.

The Eyes-On Glasses System that Epson is creating with Evena Medical is likely to feature a stripped down interface that focuses on use in the medical field. Evena Medical makes 3D imaging systems for use in hospitals, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see that integrated with Epson’s wireless augmented reality eyewear. In other words, imagine wearing the display from a point-of-care bedside assistant on your face right in front of your eyes. Evena Medical has made monocular Blade Glasses that bring its technology to the eye level, but this is its first device with a binocular design.

There’s no guarantee that we’ll see this technology in hospitals anytime soon, but this marks yet another example of how wearable technology is being used in the medical field. In August, Dr. Christopher Kaeding recorded a point-of-view video from the operating room while performing surgery, showing just how useful heads up displays could be in the medical field.