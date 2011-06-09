Enter To Win Barnes & Noble's New Nook, A Sweet Touch-Enabled eReader

This month's sweepstakes is sure to entice the book lovers amongst you: we're giving away a Barnes & Noble Nook, the first eReader to earn an Editor's Choice from LAPTOP. We're fans of the Nook's new lightweight design and the simple to use touch interface. Whether you want this sweet reader for yourself or to give as a gift, getting the hang of it doesn't require that you be tech-savvy.

Not sure if you want a free Nook yet? Go read our review. Then head over to the sweepstakes page and enter. You have until June 30th.