E FUN Announces $129 7-Inch Android Tablet

Looking for a tablet on the cheap? How does $129 sound? That's the asking price for E FUN's latest Android tablet, the Nextbook Premium 7SE-GP.

Some what does $129 get you? According to E FUN, it'll bag you a fully functional 7-inch Android tablet complete with Android Ice Cream Sandwich, access to Google's Play store and the search giant's standard apps suite.

Powering the Nextbook Premium 7SE-GP is a 1-GHz processor and 1GB of RAM. Onboard storage is limited to 4GB, but a microSD card slot can expand that by 32GB. An 8GB version of the tablet is available for $149.

We have our own reservations when it comes to E FUN's tablets, especially after reviewing the company's Nextbook Next5 tablet, so we'll just have to wait and see to determine whether this is a tablet worth getting excited about.