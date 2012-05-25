Dell Latitude 8 Windows 8 Tablet Specs Leak

Thanks to a rogue system specs slide snapped up by Neowin, details of Dell's upcoming Windows 8 tablet, the Dell Latitude 8, have materialized ahead of its impending launch later this year.

According to Neowin, the unreleased tablet has a 10.1-inch 1366 x 768 capacitive multitouch display and comes with an optional stylus, although it's unclear if the pen is of the rubber-tipped ilk, like those typically paired with the iPad, or if it will be a proper active digitizer pen, like the one included in the Samsung Galaxy Note.

Apart from this, the tablet will supposedly be powered by an Intel Clover Trail Atom dual-core processor while its other guts contain 2GB of RAM, up to 128GB of solid state storage, and two integrated cameras -- a 2-megapixel shooter in front and an 8-megapixel snapper out the back. The device will purportedly measure 0.4 inches thick and weigh 1.57 pounds. In terms of connectivity, the Latitude 8 is expected to have WiFi and Bluetooth onboard, along with mobile broadband options.

In general these are rather lackluster specs, so Dell may try to make its mark in the enterprise world by bundling a number of security features within the slate. The device will reportedly include a TPM security chip and a lock slot, along with an optional fingerprint or smart card reader, Bit Locker support and Dell Data Protection.

There's no word as yet regarding pricing or a release date, but the device could be tipped for a November launch if you choose to believe previous rumors. Earlier, Dell stated its plans to have both Windows 8 desktops and laptops available on the same day that the new OS would make its debut.

