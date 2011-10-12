CTIA Fall 2011: Day One Wrap-Up

On Tuesday at CTIA, we saw a number of exciting new handsets, from the keyboarded Samsung Captivate Glide to the flip phone-styled DoubleTime. This was also a day for new software such as the Bolt Browser and tablets like the T-Mobile Springboard. Check out the highlights below.

Motorola Atrix 2

The sequel to the powerful Atrix costs just $99 and rides on AT&T's HSPA network with a 4.3-inch qHD display, 1080p camera, and HDMI port. It also features ZumoCast software for accessing files on your PC.

Get ready to welcome the flip phone back. The Samsung DoubleTime looks like a messaging phone with a 3.2-inch touchscreen, but this clamshell opens up to reveal a full QWERTY keyboard and a secondary, internal screen of the same size.

Samsung Stratosphere

Verizon's first 4G phone with a keyboard is finally here! The Samsung Stratosphere has some dated specs like a single-core CPU and low-res camera, but if you want an LTE slider, this is your best and only choice.

AT&T Samsung Captivate Glide: Full Keyboard, Tegra Power

AT&T adds a 4-inch smartphone that packs a slide-out keyboard and lots of processing power courtesy of a dual-core Nvidia Tegra 2 processor.

Bolt 3.0 Web Browser Brings Faster Web Surfing to Android Devices

Want a faster browser for your Android phone? The BOLT 3.0 app for web surfing uses cloud-based compression technology to run 25 to 50 percent faster than the competition.

Cadillac CUE Infotainment System Test Drive

Cadillac walked us through its new CUE infotainment system, a first-of-its-kind in-car dash that includes capacitive touchscreen displays and buttons, all with haptic feedback.

Motorola Atrix 2 Coming Oct 16 for $99

How's this for bang-for-your-buck: The $99 Motorola Atrix 2 gives AT&T subscribers a 4.3-inch qHD display, 4G 21-Mbps data speeds, HDMI out, and an 8-megapixel camera capable of 1080p video capture.

Pantech Pocket Debuts: Widescreen Android in Tiny Package

Bigger isn't always better. The Pantech Pocket smartphone weighs just 4.4 ounces, but manages to squeeze in access to AT&T's HSDPA 4G network as well as a 5-MP camera behind its fun-sized 4-inch widescreen display.

TeleNav GPS Navigator 7.1 Challenges Google Maps on Android Phones

This free GPS app includes a home screen called My Dashboard that layers real-time traffic over your current location. Available only for Sprint devices running Android 2.3.

T-Mobile SpringBoard Tablet Hands-on Video

This 7-inch Android slate has a few things the upcoming Amazon Kindle Fire tablet does not: for instance, it boasts a 5-MP back-facing camera, 1.3-MP front option, and a connection to T-Mobile's 4G 14-Mbps 4G network.

