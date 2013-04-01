Copy Data from Android Phone to PC With Elecom's USB Flash Drive

There's nothing worse than heading out on a trip, excited to listen to a new playlist you downloaded, then remembering the music is on your laptop, not the smartphone you plug your headphones into. Or remembering that you downloaded a chunk of data onto your smartphone but you need to integrate it into an Excel spreadsheet on your desktop. For Android users, Elecom has created a new device that helps you transfer data from your phone to your computer and back again, without the need for USB cables or wireless transfers.

The USB drive consists of three pieces -- a USB connector, a microUSB connector and a cap. The USB connector is on one end, while the microUSB sits on the other, and the USB side can separate itself from the stick. An accompanying app, called Elecom Smart Copy, facilitates the process and lets you transfer items from your phone to the USB flash drive, then you can transfer that data to any other mobile device or computer you like.

The app is only available in the Google Play store, so Apple, Windows and BlackBerry users can't enjoy this USB drive's perks. The base model, which has 8GB of memory, is $47.70; 16GB is $58.30 and 32GB comes in at $74.20. The USB drive is available now at GeekStuff4U.