BlackBerry CEO Says Company Won't Sell $50 Smartphones

BlackBerry CEO Thorsten Heins has no intentions of selling low-cost devices. That's according to a Bloomberg report, which said Heins made his statement during a company conference in Waterloo, Ontario. That message, however, doesn't mean users will have to pay an exorbitant amount of cash for a subsidized BlackBerry 10 device in the U.S., but rather that the company will not enter a race to the bottom against Asian smartphone makers that sell phones for $50 to $60.

According to Bloomberg, an unsubsidized BlackBerry Z10 went on sale in India, one of the company's largest markets, for $800. Despite that, the company says the phone has been experiencing brisk sales. While the BlackBerry brand may have lost much of its luster in the U.S. and Western Europe, the company still enjoys success in places like India, South Africa and many South American countries.

Although Heins said BlackBerry won't sell especially low-cost phones, he did say the company will offer more budget-friendly versions of BB10 devices with full LTE capabilities later this year. Meanwhile, those in the U.S. are still waiting for their opportunity to get their hands on the Z10, which, rumor has it, will hit AT&T on March 22.

