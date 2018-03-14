The Best Dell, Alienware, & Microsoft Pi Day Deals

Today is Pi Day and retailers are celebrating with discounts on everything premium gaming rigs to bargain bin notebooks. We're rounding up some of our favorite sales with hand-picked deals that offer the best savings.

Alienware: The gaming behemoth is taking $314.15 off select Alienware laptops. (Discounted laptops are marked as "3.1415 this deal is irrational.") The sale includes configurations of the Alienware 13, 15, and 17. The best part is that you can stack on active coupons for additional savings. For instance, you can get the Alienware 13 R3 for $1,504.84 after discount and with coupon "50OFF499". That's $364 off total. This specific config features a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1060 6GB graphics card.

Dell: Alienware and Dell are sharing the same sale/discount, but unlike Alienware — Dell has far fewer Pi Day laptops on sale. Its XPS line is excluded from the sale and you'll only find discounts on the Inspiron 15 3000 and Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1. Bottom line, Alienware has the better discounts if you want a powerful laptop.

Microsoft Store: Microsoft is celebrating Pi Day with 31.4 percent off select Windows 10 laptops. In addition, select laptops are selling for just $314. We recommend steering clear of the $314 laptops as you can find similar configs of the same laptops for less on sites like Newegg. (For instance, this Asus VivoBook Flip 12 is selling for $315 at MS, but Newegg has a very similar config for $229.) Likewise, Microsoft's Surface Laptop is on sale from $699 (for the m3-based model), but Amazon undercuts MS by a few bucks on select configurations, so shop with caution. (This Core i5-based Surface Laptop, for instance, sells for $885 on Amazon and $899 on Microsoft). Microsoft's laptop accessories and sleeves offer better discounts with prices from $17.14.

All of these sales will end today at midnight local time.