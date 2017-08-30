Asus ROG Chimera Has a Display For Fast-Twitch Gamers

BERLIN -- Gaming laptops are all about making games look as good as possible, so you better have a screen to match that power. At the IFA technology tradeshow, Asus unveiled its new ROG Chimera with an incredibly responsive display.

Asus claims that this is the first gaming laptop with a 144Hz panel and 7 millisecond gray-to-gray response time (the time taken for a pixel to change from one color to another), which should provide some pretty smooth visuals. The 17.3-inch, 1080p display also has Nvidia's G-Sync technology for eliminating screen tearing.

Put succinctly: it looks incredible. Under very controlled conditions, Asus had it running footage from Forza Horizon 3, and it was incredibly smooth (especially when compared to the laptops next to it, with lesser panels). I can't wait to put my eyes on it with other games.

It's got some beefy specs, too, including an unlocked Intel Core i7-7820HK CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU; You should be able to power any game or VR experience you want to.

The Chimera's other big trick is that it has Xbox wireless technology built in, so you can use Xbox controllers wirelessly without dongles or adapters.

As of publication, Asus has not announced pricing or release date information for the laptop. We'll update if we find out.

Photo: Andrew E. Freedman/Laptop Mag

