Apple Stores Take Time Out for Steve Jobs Tribute

Apple on Wednesday paid respect to the life of its former CEO Steve Jobs in various ways, from temporarily closing stores to launching a tribute website.

Apple held a private celebration on Wednesday for its employees at its Cupertino, Calif. headquarters to celebrate the life of Steve Jobs. During this time, Apple retail stores closed across the country from 10 a.m. Pacific to 11:30 a.m., so its employees nationwide could tune in to a live broadcast of the memorial event.

The event comes two weeks after the company first announced that Jobs had passed away after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. [Read: Off-Broadway Show Pulls No Punches on Steve Job’s Mixed Legacy]

Apple has also launched a tribute site – apple.com/stevejobs – that features a stream of personal messages sent in from fans worldwide.

"Over a million people from all over the world have shared their memories, thoughts, and feelings about Steve. One thing they all have in common — from personal friends to colleagues to owners of Apple products — is how they’ve been touched by his passion and creativity," Apple said on the site.

Apple is still taking submissions at rememberingsteve@apple.com.