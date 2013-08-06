Apple and Samsung Lose Global Marketshare to Lenovo

A new study of smartphone shipments conducted by independent analyst firm Canalys found that smartphone giants Apple and Samsung, despite having grown their shipments by 55 percent and 20 percent respectively, have lost market share to top Chinese vendors such as Lenovo and Yulong.

Samsung sits somewhat comfortably on the top of the list of smartphone vendors with 75 million shipments in the second quarter of 2013, while Apple lags behind with 31.2 million shipments. Third and fourth place Lenovo and Yulong (maker of the Coolpad line of phones) are seeing strong growth with 11.3 and 10.8 million shipments respectively in Q2 2013, translating to a growth of 131 and 216 percent respectively from the previous year. Korea's LG takes fifth place with 10.7 million shipments.

Some 20 percent of market share went to five Chinese vendors - Lenovo, Yulong, Huawei, ZTE and Xiaomi, up from 15 percent a year ago.

"The high end of the market continues to grow but there is no doubt that the explosive growth will come from the low end of the market," said Chris Jones, VP and Principal Analyst. One of the largest growth markets the firm identified was China, with shipments increasing by 108 percent over the last year. America is the second largest market with 32.9 million shipments, while India took third place with 129 percent growth to 9 million shipments.

And it should come as no surprise that the Android OS was the fastest-growing software, with 79 percent growth in the past year, powering some 80 percent (or 150 million) of the smartphones shipped in Q2. The Canalys report echos a report from IDC two weeks ago that said Lenovo and LG were gaining ground in China.