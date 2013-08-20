What Do Apple Fans Want From the iPhone 5S? A Bigger Screen

While Android, Windows Phone and even BlackBerry devices sport displays that offer around 5 inches of screen real estate, the iPhone’s touch screen measures in at just 4 inches. Apple bumped up the screen size of its smartphones from 3.5 inches to 4 with the iPhone 5, and now it seems that users want a little more from the iPhone 5S.

In a recent survey conducted by Gazelle, a larger screen was cited as one of the top features that would coerce buyers into upgrading to the unannounced iPhone 5S. Other features mentioned include Apple’s new mobile operating system, iOS 7, and a faster processor. What those surveyed neglected to consider, however, is that iOS 7 is likely to land on all recent iPhones when it launches later this year, just like Apple has done with its previous OS releases.

Apple has yet to confirm or deny any rumors concerning its iPhone 5 successor, but reports have suggested that a larger display might be in the works. Back in June, Reuters reported that Apple is testing smartphone displays reaching 4.7 and 5.7 inches in length. If true, the latter would edge Apple into the phablet territory along with the likes of its largest competitor, Samsung. Just a few weeks ago, The Wall Street Journal also reported that the Cupertino, Calif.-based smartphone maker is experimenting with larger iPhone displays, but didn’t specify a particular size.

Another interesting takeaway from Gazelle’s survey is that 85.2 percent of those polled said they’re likely to buy the rumored low-cost version of the iPhone. Only 14.9 percent answered “absolutely not” when asked if they would purchase a cheaper iPhone. The purported budget iPhone, dubbed the iPhone 5C, is expected to come with similar specs to the iPhone 5 but with a plastic shell. It’s also rumored to launch in various colors similar to Apple’s line of iPods.

The iPhone 5S, on the other hand, is said to be Apple’s true iPhone 5 successor and may feature a built-in fingerprint scanner, faster processor and 12-megapixel camera among other additions. Apple is expected to announce both devices at a press event on Sept. 10, although this hasn’t been confirmed.