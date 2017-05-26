Apple iPad Pro, iPad mini 4 Hit Lowest Price Ever

Memorial Day weekend is an excellent time for BBQs, spending time by the shore, and according to Best Buy — iPad deals. The tech retailer currently has two of Apple's most-coveted tablets at all-time price lows.

First, there's the iPad Pro 9.7-inch Tablet. This Editors' Choice tablet can deliver desktop-grade performance in a compact, manageable size. It's not uncommon to see this slate drop to $499 during special sales or holidays, but Best Buy is currently offering it in Silver or Gold for $474.99. That undercuts Apple by $125 and also beats Amazon's price by $44. Simply put, it's the best price we've ever seen for the 9.7-inch Pro. If you prefer Space Grey or Rose Gold, those models are both selling for $499.99, which is still a great deal and $100 off Apple's price.

The iPad Pro uses Apple's desktop-like A9X processor. It has a glorious 2048 x 1536 resolution display paired with 2GB of RAM. That keeps the tablet running smooth no matter what you're doing. Other features include a 12MP rear camera, 5MP FaceTime camera, and the ability to record 4K video.

Prefer a more compact tablet? Best Buy also has the iPad mini 4 128GB Tablet for $299.99. That's $100 under Apple's price and beats Amazon's price by $95. Once again it's the best price we've seen for this tablet. The iPad mini 4 features a 7.9-inch 2048 x 1536 LCD, A8 CPU, 5MP rear camera, and a 1.2MP FaceTime camera.