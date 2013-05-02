Apple iOS 7 to Include New Mail and Calendar Apps (Report)

In addition to a revamped interface that emphasizes a "flat" design, iPhone and iPad owners may see new email and calendar apps in Apple's next major software update. These and other changes for the upcoming iOS 7 are expected to be shown off at Apple's WWDC 2013 conference in June.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is “exploring more dramatic changes” for its Mail and Calendar applications. These alterations may be so drastic that the apps could launch after iOS 7 is released, although Apple still reportedly plans to ship the OS to consumers in September.

This is the first time Apple’s iconic hardware design chief Jony Ive has been put in charge of iOS development. Ive is expected to ditch Apple’s traditional skeuomorphic software design for a simpler, more flat interface, and the company is reportedly pulling engineers from its Mac team to work on the project. Ive is reportedly “methodically reviewing” new iOS designs to avoid the disaster that ensued after Apple launched its Maps app with iOS 6.

A lot is riding on the launch of iOS 7 as Samsung's smartphone sales continue to skyrocket. Rumored features include everything from support for mobile payments to a new iRadio service.

Apple is also said to be prepping new MacBooks for WWDC 2013, one of which could be a MacBook Air with a Retina Display. We'll be there to bring you all of the details live.

