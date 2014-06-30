Apple's iOS 7.1.2 Update: What You Need to Know

It's been two months since its last update and will probably be two more before Apple's iOS 8 is ready. In the meantime, Apple has released version 7.1.2 for iOS. The latest version includes multiple bug fixes and security updates as well as improvements to iBeacon and Mail.

According to the release notes, the 23.1MB patch will improve connectivity for iBeacon; allow data transfers to third-party accessories such as bar-code scanners; and make important data-protection changes for Mail attachments. Small changes were also made to the lock screen that had limited the number of wrong passcodes that could be entered and reduced the number of contacts that could be obtained from Siri.

MORE: iOS 8: Top 10 New Features

Users can download the update over-the-air from the Software Update tab under General Settings,or through iTunes. When you tap Download And Install, you'll be asked for your passcode, and will be required to agree to the new terms and conditions. The download should be complete within a couple of minutes.

The last major update to iOS 7 for iPhones and iPads came with the iOS 7.1 release back in March. This release helped clean up the interface with more of the flat design language, and improved Touch ID and CarPlay integration. With iOS 8 set to release this fall, it remains to be seen how many more updates Apple has planned for iOS 7. iOS 8 is scheduled to bring better multi-platform sharing, a revamp to iCloud and new integration with HealthKit and HomeKit.