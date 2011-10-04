Apple Event By the Numbers: 250 million iOS Devices Sold, 1 in 4 PCs Sold is a Mac

Today's Apple event was all about the iPhone, but newly installed CEO Tim Cook also wanted to remind us just how well Apple is doing overall. Scott Forstall also chimed in on iOS 5's momentum.
Here's a few fast figures.
- Apple It took Windows 7 20 weeks to reach 10 percent of install base. Lion took 2 weeks.
- Mac approaching 60 million users around the world.
- In U.S. retail Macs are selling about 1 of 4 PCs in the store.
- Apple has had 300 million iPod sales cumulatively
- Apple sold 45 million iPods in the last year. (Remains important business)
- 16 billion songs downloaded from the iTunes store
- 93 % of Fortune 500 companies testing or deploying iPhone
- iPhone has 5% of worldwide mobile phone market but is No. 1 selling smartphone
- Almost 1,000 K-12 schools have 1:1 iPad program, so students can use it all day
- 80 percent of hospitals testing or piloting iPad
- 92 percent of Fortune 500 companies are testing or deploying iPad (in less than 18 months)
- 3 out of 4 tablets sold is an iPad
- If you count sales of tablets and phones, iOS has 43 percent share, compared to 33 percent for Android.