Apple Unveils New AirPort Base Station At WWDC 2013

At this year’s WWDC, Apple unveiled its refreshed AirPort base station in addition to its new line of MacBooks and next-generation iOS 7.

The new AirPort base station will feature three-stream 802.11ac Wi-Fi connectivity, a beamforming antenna array and simultaneous dual-band frequency. Storage options are getting a bump to 2TB or 3TB choices, and Apple has implemented a new lightweight 4 x 6-inch design.

The previous AirPort Express comes with 802.11n Wi-Fi connectivity and sells for $99. Apple has yet to announce pricing or availability for its revamped AirPort base station.