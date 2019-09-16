The 10.2-inch iPad Apple Just Unveiled is Already $30 Off at Amazon

It's not every day that an upcoming gadget goes on sale, and it almost never happens to Apple products. And yet, strangely enough, the 10.2-inch iPad that Apple unveiled just last week is already on sale.

The tablet won't be released until September 30 but Amazon is already selling the new iPad (in silver, Space Gray and gold) at a discounted rate. Originally $429, you can now pre-order the 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi only) with 128GB of storage for $399, or $30 off. That's not a huge saving, but then, we didn't expect to see any sort of price discount on the just-released iPad for at least a few months. Or, at least, not until the holiday shopping season is in full swing.

If you were already eyeing the new iPad, then you might want to jump on this rare deal before things return to normal. It's worth noting that the only variant on sale is the 128GB iPad with Wi-Fi; The base model ($329) and cellular ($459) configurations haven't been marked down.

The 10.2-inch iPad is a conservative but welcome upgrade from last year's 9.7-inch model. Along with a slightly larger display, the new model has a Smart Connector for pairing Apple's detachable Smart Keyboard, making it the first entry-level tablet with keyboard support. The 10.2-inch iPad will also be among the first devices to run iPadOS, Apple's new made-for-tablets operating system. The 7th Gen iPad is made of 100% recyclable aluminum and supports the Apple Pencil stylus.

We should be getting the new 10.2-inch iPad in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for a full review.