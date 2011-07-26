Android App Player for BlackBerry PlayBook Leaked

RIM's long promised Android App Player for the PlayBook was briefly spotted in the wild on BlackBerry.com earlier this week. And although the file has since been removed, the folks over at N4BB.com managed to get their hands on it and put it through its paces. The App Player was an early beta version of the software and according N4BB.com had a few glaring flaws, namely that it lacked a visible back button and was extremely laggy. Navigating the app is done entirely through gesture-based commands, the site says.

The Android App Player, which is expected to give users access to Android's more than 200,000 apps, could be a boon for PlayBook users who are looking for a wider variety of apps than are currently available through RIM's BlackBerry App World. In order to install it, you'll have to find the app and sideload the .bar file. But take note, this is an older beta build and therefore unstable. Installing it could damage your PlayBook. But if you're willing to take the risk, N4BB.com has a list of places you can download the app from. Hopefully, the fact that the app is in it's beta stages means it will hit the street sooner than later.

via N4BB.com