Amazon Fire HD 10 Gets Upgrade, Still a Meh Tablet

Amazon's 10-inch tablet just got an upgrade. You can now pick up a silver, aluminum back version of the Fire HD 10. And if 32GB of storage doesn't cut it for you, the tablet also now comes with a 64GB version for $289. But these enhancements don't change our overall opinion of this ho-hum slate.

While we loved the parental controls, customer support and the intuitive user interface of the Fire HD 10, you still get a low-res 12800 x 800-pixel display. In addition, this tablet's performance wasn't particularly snappy. And while getting more onboard storage is nice, there's a microSD card slot on board for exapnsion.

At least Amazon is fixing one thing we didn't like. The aluminum backing should help improve the cheap feel of the original version.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet will continue to come in black or white, starting at $229 for 16GB. However, for just $179 you can get the Lenovo Tab 2 A10 with a better display and longer battery life. So while the upgrades from Amazon Fire HD 10 are nice, they aren't enough to make me change my opinion on which tablet is better.

