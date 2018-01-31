Alienware Just Slashed the Price of Its Gaming Monitors to $341 and Up

Alienware is synonymous with monstrous gaming rigs, but it wasn't until last year that the company ventured into the realm of gaming monitors.

But like many of its gaming systems, the Alienware monitors — while fantastic — were expensive. That is until now. The rarely discounted LCDs are all on sale with prices starting at $341.99. They're all at least $38 cheaper than Amazon's prices. Currently, you can purchase the following LCDs:

The 1080p displays have a near bezel-free screen and feature the same LED-backlit rear panel found on the company's laptops and desktops. In most cases, you can raise or lower the display 5 inches up or down and they can swivel 45 degrees side to side or pivot 90 degrees into portrait mode.

They feature basic connections like HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB connectivity. In terms of performance, the 25-inch LCD was a perfect companion to just about everything we played on it, from Tekken 7 to Heroes of the Storm. The monitor provided also provides rich colors and low latency.

The monitors haven't been on sale since the holidays, so act fast if you want them at these prices.