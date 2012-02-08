41 Battery Tips for Android, iOS, Windows 7, and Mac OS X

You know that sinking feeling. That sense of desperation when your gadget’s battery meter says 10 percent ... or less. Without your phone—or tablet or laptop—you’re lost, unable to work, unable to communicate with loved ones. And the really scary thing is that the lower the battery meter gets, the faster it seems to deplete.

Over the past few years we’ve seen some pretty amazing advancements in mobile technology. There’s now quad-core processors inside tablets, high-def displays for phones and don’t forget 4G. Meanwhile, laptops are now so thin you can practically floss with them, but there’s less and less room for beefy batteries.

So what are the juice-starved masses supposed to do, walk around with a power cord hanging out of their pocket? No, but there are plenty of small tweaks that can make a big difference. “When I pick up some of my friends’ phones, I look at all of the stuff that they’ve downloaded once and don’t realize that it runs a background service,” said Rob Chandhok, senior vice president of software strategy for Qualcomm. “You get to a point where you have to get some help in managing that.”

To help you squeeze more juice out of your gear, we’ve rounded up dozens of tips and broken them down by platform, including Android, iOS, Mac and Windows. The good news is that tech companies aren’t just leaving users to fend for themselves.