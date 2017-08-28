Take Up to $200 Off All iPad Pros

Trending

The iPad Pro is one of the best tablets on the market, because it sports enough processor power to dust some of today's most popular laptops.

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to $200 off all iPad Pro tablets. That includes the now-retired iPad Pro 9.7-inch Tablet and the Editors' Choice iPad Pro 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch tablets. The deal is valid on Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/cellular models, although there is more inventory of the former.

In our lab tests, the iPad Pro 10.5-inch (now $549.99; $100 off) tablet turned in performance scores so high that they blew away laptops like the XPS 13, HP Spectre, and Apple's own 12-inch MacBook. Its 14-hour battery life is also an impressive feature that makes it the ultimate travel buddy.

Meanwhile, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (now $699.99; $100 off) is as close to a laptop killer as you'll ever get. Its super-hi-res 2732 x 2048 display is the best we've seen on any tablet and its 120-Hz refresh rate offers some of the smoothest scrolling we've seen on a mobile device. You get about 12 hours of battery life, which is substantially longer than the 8:51 tablet average.

The 9.7-inch iPad Pro (now $499.99; $200 off), while no longer a part of Apple's official lineup, is an excellent entry-level "pro" tablet, which still delivers excellent performance in a more compact size. Just keep in mind it uses the older A9X CPU, whereas both the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch tablets use Apple's new A10X Fusion CPU.

Regardless which tablet you opt for, this is one of the best iPad Pro deals we've seen.