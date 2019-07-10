12-inch MacBook Just Dropped $300: Get It While You Can

Apple has officially killed the 12-inch MacBook, but you can still snag one while supplies last --- and at a super low price.

Best Buy is having a closeout sale on the 12-inch MacBook that drops the price of the slim laptop down to $999, for a whopping $300 savings. On sale is the base model MacBook, which has an Intel Core m3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

12-inch MacBook for $999 ($300 off, Core m3/8GB of RAM/256GB SSD)

($300 off, Core m3/8GB of RAM/256GB SSD) 12-inch MacBook for $1,299 ($300 off, Core i5/8GB of RAM/512GB SSD)

If you want more power, Best Buy is also selling the Core i5 model with a 512GB SSD for $1,299, or $300 off.

The 12-inch MacBook was the smallest, most portable Apple laptop for many years until it was taken off life support earlier this week. First released in 2015, the MacBook had a strong run but was eventually overshadowed by the new 13-inch MacBook Air. Yes, the Retina MacBook Air offers much of what the 12-inch MacBook brings to the table, but many macOS users were still furious when Apple discontinued the beloved featherweight.

When we reviewed the 12-inch MacBook back in 2017, we were impressed by its impossibly lightweight chassis, solid performance and long battery life. A single USB-C (no Thunderbolt 3) port and a terrible 480p webcam were our main complaints with the system, but neither kept the 12-inch MacBook from being one of the best travel laptops around.

We don't expect the 12-inch MacBook to remain in stock for very long, and this could be the last chance you have to buy one, so we suggest taking advantage of this deal while you still can.