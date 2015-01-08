Trending

Zolt Laptop Charger Juices Tablets and Phones

By News 

LAS VEGAS - This year's CES has been all about thinner and lighter and gadgets, and the device that powers your laptop is no exception. Where many notebook AC adapters weigh close to a pound, if not more, the $79.99 Zolt Laptop Charger Plus is just 3 ounces and measures a short 3 inches long and 1.3-inches in diameter.

The hexagonal, oblong charger has three USB ports for charging your tablet, phone or other devices. The top one of these ports doubles as a connector for the laptop charging cable, which comes with seven tips that cover all the major brands of laptop, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP and Lenovo. Zolt also promises that a MacBook-compatible tip will be available, for additional cost, by the time of launch. 

MORE: Flex On: Lenovo's Convertible Notebooks Get a Refresh

I had a chance to handle the Zolt Laptop Charger Plus, and was surprised at how light it felt in my hand. The blue color was very attractive, and I was impressed the device's ability to use its top USB port as either standard USB or as a laptop charger. The laptop charging connector, while USB, has a notch at the top which aligns with a groove on the Zolt to prevent you from trying to plug it into one of the other two ports.

The charger also has a mobile app you can install on a phone or tablet you connect to it. The app allows you to see the charging status of your device and decide which port, of the three, gets priority. However, with a capacity of 70 watts, the AC adapter should be able to juice your laptop and two mobile devices without a hitch.

The Zolt Laptop Charger Plus is available at gozolt.com  for pre-order now at an introductory price of $79.99, a reduction from its list price of $99.99, and expected to ship later this spring. We look forward to testing it out as we get closer to launch.

Avram Piltch

The official Geeks Geek, as his weekly column is titled, Avram Piltch has guided the editorial and production of Laptopmag.com since 2007. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram programmed several of LAPTOP's real-world benchmarks, including the LAPTOP Battery Test. He holds a master’s degree in English from NYU.